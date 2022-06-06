Missing Suffolk girl, 15, could be in London or Birmingham

Lily, 15, has gone missing from her home in Sudbury and could be in east London or Birmingham - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are re-appealing for information after a missing 15-year-old girl from Suffolk has still not been found.

Lily left her home address in Sudbury at about 3pm on Saturday and has not returned, Suffolk police said.

It is believed she may have either travelled to east London, specifically the Stratford or Ilford areas, or to Birmingham.

Lily is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

She was wearing a long-sleeved red top, black leggings, black Nike trainers with red markings and was carrying a white handbag.

Anyone with information on Lily's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.