Town centre toilets reopening

People queue to get into Marks and Spencer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

West Suffolk Council is opening its third set of public toilets in Bury St Edmunds town centre – but the Arc shopping centre conveniences remain closed.

The bus station in St Andrew's Street North in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLEMAPS The bus station in St Andrew's Street North in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A lack of loos in the retail area of the historic market town as shops reopen has been raised as an issue by members of the public, with some branding the situation “ridiculous”.

The Abbey Gardens toilets have been open throughout lockdown, and the Ram Meadow loos are also now open – both of which are run by West Suffolk Council.

The local authority will also be opening the bus station public toilets in St Andrew’s Street North from Monday, June 29, in a move that will benefit shoppers as well as bus drivers.

Some people are calling for the Arc shopping centre toilets to reopen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Some people are calling for the Arc shopping centre toilets to reopen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jayne Munson, the director of Mulleys bus and coach company, said the lack of facilities in Bury had been a real issue for their drivers.

“We have provided staff with hand sanitizer and PPE, but drivers do need access to toilets and hand washing facilities during the day.

“We have been extremely lucky and grateful to a retailer who has allowed drivers to use their staff facilities.”

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said they were carrying out work to open the bus station toilets from Monday.

“This will involve the trial of a fenced corridor and one-way system and, as with all measures, it will be kept under review.”

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the BID (Business Improvement District) group, said he was “very pleased” to hear the council would be opening their third set of toilets in the town.

“I am sure this will news will be welcome by many people, particularly as this facility is within a relatively short walk from the main part of the retail centre of the town. I am hopeful that the Arc shopping centre will be able to open theirs soon,” he said.

Ellie Pimbley, marketing manager for the Arc, said: “The safety of our customers is our priority. We are reviewing the toilet situation daily and hope to open the toilets as soon as it is safe to do so.”

On the We Really Love Bury St Edmunds Facebook page one group member said it was “totally ridiculous” the Arc toilets were not open.

Another said: “I know opening the toilets would be challenging for the cleaning but people do need them.”