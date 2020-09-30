More than 200 people object to homes plan, but developer says it meets local needs

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES Archant

Plans for a new 80-home development in Grundisburgh have attracted more than 200 objections – but the developer says it is “suitable and meets local needs”.

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, had been designated for homes as part of East Suffolk Council's Local Plan Picture: PETER KENDALL The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, had been designated for homes as part of East Suffolk Council's Local Plan Picture: PETER KENDALL

Earlier this month, Hopkins Homes submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to build the estate in land off Chapel Road.

The application has garnered 225 objections, but the developer has said the “high quality” homes are suitable for the site.

Hopkin Homes submitted the application at the start of September after consulting with the community earlier in the year, with the developer saying it took feedback from villagers on board before finalising the plans.

The land where the homes are set to be built is earmarked in East Suffolk’s Local Plan for housing.

Many of the objections towards the proposed development focus on the perceived lack of infrastructure in the village, narrow roads, pedestrian safety and the increase in traffic it would bring.

One resident said: “The roads around the field are not wide enough to handle the traffic and cannot be widened enough to create safe footpaths for pedestrians.”

Another added: “As it is, Grundisburgh does not have the infrastructure or resources to meet the needs of additional new residents. The school would be over-subscribed and the doctors’ surgery would be unable to cope with the additional demand.”

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “Our plans will create an attractive and high-quality new collection of houses on land that has been allocated for housing by East Suffolk Council.

“This means it has been considered and assessed to be a suitable site to accommodate a new housing development by the council.

“Our plans have been created after extensive consultation with the local community and other statutory authorities to ensure the development is suitable and meets local needs.”

