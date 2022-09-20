MP 'deeply concerned' by decision to axe 'vital' bus services

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has said he's 'deeply concerned' by announcements that some bus services will be axed at the end of next month. - Credit: House of Commons

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has said he's "deeply concerned" by announcements that some bus services will be axed at the end of next month.

Stagecoach has announced that, as of Sunday, October 30, a total of 18 routes will be withdrawn from service.

This includes the 11/X11 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Bury St Edmunds, and the 12 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Ely.

Concerned west Suffolk passengers expressed their disgust at the decision, with a petition to reverse the decision reaching 1,800 signatures.

Matt Hancock said: "I am deeply concerned by Stagecoach's proposal to no longer run its vital bus services connecting Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds to Cambridge, from the end of October.

"These services provide a lifeline to so many people and their removal will not only have a huge and detrimental effect on the local community but on the environment too. From children and young adults attending college to the elderly who rely on these important services to get around.

"Their proposed removal is not acceptable and I will do all I can to fight the decision. I want to reassure all those with concerns that I am in touch with Stagecoach and will get to the bottom of this."