‘Come and enjoy the lake over the summer’

PUBLISHED: 16:24 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 09 August 2020

Will Jack serving ice-creams at Needham Lake Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will Jack serving ice-creams at Needham Lake Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new food and drink trailer is providing refreshment to visitors of Needham Lake this summer before new facilities are open.

People have been enjoying getting ice-creams and drinks from the horse box cafe at Needham Lake. Elise Golding and Will Jack who work in the stall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople have been enjoying getting ice-creams and drinks from the horse box cafe at Needham Lake. Elise Golding and Will Jack who work in the stall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The converted trailer, which serves ice-cream, drinks and snacks, is run by local business Cabbages and Kings, which will also be managing the new centre and cafe.

The centre will provide a larger café with indoor and outdoor seating and new toilets including the introduction of a fully-accessible toilet.

It is hoped the new, sustainably-built visitor centre will boost visitor numbers and support the local economy, as well as encouraging more people to enjoy a range of outdoor leisure pursuits.

Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for communities and housing, said: “The lake is a wonderful attraction and we want the local community to enjoy the lake and open space over this summer before the new facilities are open.

People have been enjoying getting ice-creams and drinks from the horse box cafe at Needham Lake. Elise Golding and Will Jack who work in the stall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The development at Needham Lake is part of Mid Suffolk District Council and its partners’ vision to invest in Needham Market creating a fantastic place for people to live, work and visit and somewhere that everyone is proud to call home.”

Keith Myers, catering manager at Cabbages and Kings, added: “It’s a really exciting time for us and our future at Needham Lake. This summer, we look forward to meeting local residents and families before we are able to open the doors at the new visitor centre.”

The food and drink trailer is open from Thursdays to Tuesdays throughout the summer before work starts on the visitor centre.

Cabbages and Kings will manage the day-to-day running of the centre and café offering a variety of refreshments and a seasonal menu. Working in partnership with the community they will offer a range of activities and events to help connect people and attract visitors.

In addition to the new visitor centre, work is also due to begin on a new pedestrian route between Needham Lake and the town centre to provide easy access from Needham Lake to the town centre where visitors can enjoy the High Street’s independent shops and restaurants.

It has also been announced that work is beginning to deliver new homes for the town at the former Mid Suffolk District Council headquarters and former middle school site.

