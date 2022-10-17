Who do Needham want in the first round of the FA Cup?

The people of Needham Market have been telling us who they'd like to see in their side be drawn up against in the FA Cup first round. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The people of Needham Market have been speaking out on their side's fairytale run in the FA Cup - and who they'd like to face in the first round proper.

Needham secured their place in the first round for the first time in their existence after beating Maidstone United 1-0 at Bloomfields on Saturday.

The first round draw is taking place this evening (October 17) at around 7pm on BBC2.

Needham Market is ball number 77, while fellow Suffolk side Ipswich Town down as number 25.

The man who scored the all-important goal to send the Marketmen into the first round, Luke Ingram, said: "For me personally the perfect draw would be Ipswich away, if I wasn’t playing for Needham I’d probably be a season ticket holder anyways!

"If not just one of the big clubs with a big stadium, would be something none of us would ever forget."

Defender Hugh Cullum would also like to his side take on the 1981 UEFA cup champions.

He said: “My ideal opponent for the first round would be at home to Ipswich because I’m a massive fan, also a big away day to the likes of Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday or Derby as it would be a great experience in a massive stadium”.

Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, who helped earn the side a crucial clean sheet against national league side Maidstone on Saturday, said: "I would love to play Ipswich away.

"Any league one team away would be a fantastic opportunity. But realistically I’m just going to enjoy whatever is thrown at us."

Teammate and former Ipswich Town player Ross Crane said: "We are all buzzing to get to the first round but we want to get into the next round so let’s just see what happens in the draw."

Landlady of the Rampant Horse pub, Alison Wyartt, said being in the first round is "brilliant for Needham."

Looking back to the fourth qualifying round tie at the weekend Alison said: “We opened early for them, they were all just here for a nice day.

"There was a great atmosphere, the Maidstone fans were chatting to our guys.

“Saturday night was awesome; we had a brilliant night."

With the prospect of a home tie in the first round potentially being selected for TV coverage, Alison said it "would be awesome."

Like the players, Alison is hoping that the Marketmen are drawn to face the Tractor Boys.

“We want a local side, Ipswich, Colchester, someone like that.

“One of the guys who comes in is going to be watching it and he’ll let us know who it is we get.

“Needham's a community so we’re all behind them."

Geoff Shears from Needham Carpets, on the High Street, said the prospect of being matched up against a big team would be "good for Needham."

“It would have an influx of through traffic – as Saturday was which was quite good.

“Maidstone bought down a couple of hundred and they spent quite a lot of money in the bar.

“So teams like Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth they would bring a good band of loyal followers.

“It would be good for that one-off input for the day."