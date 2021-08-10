News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Newmarket murder victim named by friends and family as Donna Price

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:21 AM August 10, 2021   
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. Poli

A woman in her 40s who was murdered in Newmarket has been named by family and friends as Donna Price - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman in her 40s who died at a home in Newmarket at the weekend has been named by friends and family on social media as Donna Price.

Police were called to a property in the town just after 10pm on Saturday, August 7, and discovered the body of Ms Price. 

Two men were arrested on suspicion of her murder, and both have since been released on bail

Ms Price's next of kin have been informed. 





Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The second day of the 16th Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival 2012. Red Arrows Picture: James Bass

Suffolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk this weekend

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Simon and Lucia Lucas are the new owners of The Green Man in Tunstall Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon