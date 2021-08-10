Newmarket murder victim named by friends and family as Donna Price

Published: 9:21 AM August 10, 2021

A woman in her 40s who was murdered in Newmarket has been named by family and friends as Donna Price - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman in her 40s who died at a home in Newmarket at the weekend has been named by friends and family on social media as Donna Price.

Police were called to a property in the town just after 10pm on Saturday, August 7, and discovered the body of Ms Price.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of her murder, and both have since been released on bail.

Ms Price's next of kin have been informed.















