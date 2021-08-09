Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after Newmarket death is bailed

Published: 9:57 PM August 9, 2021

An officer stands guard at the scene of a suspected murder in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail after the death of a woman in her 40s in Newmarket.

The man was arrested along with a 50-year-old man after Suffolk police were called to New Cheveley Road on Saturday at 10.10pm.

An application was made for a warrant of further detention in respect of the 57-year-old at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, on Monday.

The next of kin of the woman in her 40s has been informed. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives were granted an additional 30 hours to question him but have released him this evening.

He has been released on bail to return on August 31.

The 50-year-old has also been bailed to return on September 1.

You may also want to watch:

A cordon remains in place in New Cheveley Road while the investigation continues.

Suffolk police believe there is no wider threat to the wider community.

The Newmarket community has reacted with "sadness" to the news.

Robert Nobbs, Conservative district councillor for Newmarket East, said he was “taken aback” by the news.

“It’s absolutely horrendous news,” he said. “It’s horrible to hear of something as dreadful as this happening in this area, or anywhere for that matter.

“It’s totally saddening for everybody, everyone who knows her, and those who don’t.

"There’s far too much of this happening, not just in Newmarket, but everywhere in the country. You hear about these incidents all too often.”

The next of kin of the woman in her 40s has been informed. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The woman’s next of kin have been informed of her death.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses - particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets who may have seen or heard anything suspicious - to make contact with them.

Any residents in the area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team either by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721N94-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 37/43271/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.