20 new homes set to be built in village

The homes are set to be built on land off Hawe's Lane in Norton, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

A developer has launched a bid to build 20 new homes in Norton, near Bury St Edmunds.

Ash Property Consortium Ltd has submitted proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to build a housing development on land off Hawe’s Lane.

Included in the scheme are plans to build six affordable homes, in accordance with Mid Suffolk’s planning policy.

The proposed development will include a mix of houses types and sizes, including two, three, and four bedroom homes, some two-storey properties and some bungalows.

The layout and appearance of the homes is a reserved matter to be finalised at a later date.

However, the developer has said the proposed homes will be constructed of “traditional materials” and will “reflect Suffolk vernacular architecture”.

If the scheme is given the green light, Hawe’s Lane would be widened to allow for the increase in traffic.

Several bays would also be created along the road to allow for motorists to pass one another.

Ash Property Consortium has proposed constructing a pedestrian path from the development to Ixworth Road, providing “a more direct and convenient link to the village centre”.

In support of the scheme, the developer said the homes will meet a “need” in the area and would not have a “significant” impact on the character of Norton.

The planning statement submitted with the plans said: “The proposal will help the council to maintain a five-year supply of deliverable housing land.

“The proposal will provide a mix of dwelling types, all of which will help to meet an identified need for new homes in the district.

“The site is in a sustainable location where future residents will have access to local services and public transport.

“Furthermore, the land is centrally located in the village, it adjoins existing development on two sides, and could be developed without having a significant material impact on the character and appearance of the village.

“The proposed development will provide economic, social, and environmental benefits and any impacts arising from the scheme would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh those benefits.”

