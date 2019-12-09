E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

PUBLISHED: 07:55 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 09 December 2019

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

There are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge this morning, Highways England has confirmed.

The organisation says it plans to monitor wind speeds during the morning, but there are no current plans to shut the Suffolk bridge.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "We have no plans to close the Orwell Bridge at this time, if anything changes we will keep everyone updated via Twitter."

A yellow weather warning for strong winds remains in place for north Norfolk this morning, but there are no warnings in place for Suffolk.

MORE: Blustery winds but region escapes Storm Atiyah

Suffolk and the east of England escaped the worst of Storm Atiyah which battered the western side of the country.

Severe gales have hit west Wales and south west England and are due to last overnight.

