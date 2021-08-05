More fatal crashes on Suffolk roads this year already than whole of 2020

Published: 5:30 AM August 5, 2021

Police are asking road users to not become complacent while driving

The amount of fatal collisions on Suffolk roads has already surpassed the amount last year with Suffolk police now asking people to take greater care when behind the wheel.

So far this year there has been 13 deaths and 132 people seriously injured as a result of road traffic collisions as of July 31 with there being a sharp rise in the last three months.

In 2020 there were 10 fatalities and 261 people seriously injured, 134 of them coming between January 1 and July 31, 2020.

Officers have suggested that the pandemic may have been a contributing factor for the low number last year with there being 25 fatalities in 2019 and are pleased that the number of people killed in collisions in Suffolk, based on a five-year average, remains low.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said “Since the lifting of restrictions, more people are travelling on our county’s roads. Sadly, this has meant we’ve seen a rise in fatal road traffic collisions this year compared to last year. However, the case remains the same that one death on Suffolk’s roads is one too many.

“Reducing fatalities and the number of serious collisions is a force priority and one of the ways in which we achieve this is through ‘Fatal Four’ offence enforcement, via the various campaigns we run and as part of the proactive work of officers covering the county’s road network."

The last recorded fatal collision in Suffolk was on Monday on the A12 when a woman in her 20s sadly died in a single vehicle crash.

Police are asking drivers to take more care when on the roads and have said they will prosecute anyone who puts other peoples lives at risk.

The spokesman added: "As the roads continue to get busier, motorists are asked to consider and be mindful of their manner of driving and to not become complacent - Don’t be tempted to check your phone, watch your speed, make sure you wear your seatbelt and of course, don’t drink or drug drive.

“Suffolk police will continue to work with partners to tackle the causes of death and injury on our roads and will continue to prosecute anyone who puts other road users lives at risk.”