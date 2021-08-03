Woman dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk

Breaking

Published: 11:11 AM August 3, 2021

A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene of the collision on the northbound carriageway, at the junction with the B1068, at 7.47pm Monday.

A silver Skoda Fabia was the only vehicle involved.

The driver, a woman in her 20s and the sole occupant, died at the scene.

The road was closed overnight while officers conducted enquiries into the collision and cleared the road.

It was reopened around 5.45am Tuesday.

Her death comes after it was announced another woman died on the southbound A12 near Galleywood, Essex, following a collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Suffolk police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage that captured the collision to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting CAD 343 of August 2.