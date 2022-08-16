News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

'My darling boy' - Mum's tribute to six-month-old baby who died after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:47 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 11:49 AM August 16, 2022
Tributes have been paid to baby Harry who was killed in a serious crash in Clacton

Tributes have been paid to baby Harry Kiely, who was killed after a serious crash in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

A mother has paid a heartfelt tribute to her six-month-old baby who died after a serious crash in Clacton. 

Harry Kiely, from the seaside town, was seriously injured following a crash involving two vehicles in Cherry Tree Avenue on Wednesday, July 13. 

He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Harry's mother has paid tribute to him, saying her "life will never be the same". 

She said: "My darling boy, you was taken far too soon, anyone who knows you and knows me will know how much you meant to me baby boy.

“Life will never be the same without you, mummy and all your family will forever have you in our hearts.

“I don’t understand how life can be so cruel, until we meet again my gorgeous little Haribo.

“Goodnight my boy.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 2 When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?
  3. 3 Woman in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash in east Suffolk
  1. 4 Woodbridge café adds extra outside seats due to high demand from customers
  2. 5 Sainsbury's and Harvester evacuated after fire breaks out
  3. 6 Flood alert issued for coastal towns
  4. 7 'I'd bet on Ipswich to get promoted' - Burton assistant praises Town
  5. 8 More than 550 homes without power as fallen tree takes down overhead cables
  6. 9 Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub
  7. 10 'My game is getting better already' - Davis pleased with Town progress

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Essex Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances around the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1121 of July 13.

Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

A Suffolk market town has been named one of the best in the UK

'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field off Sandy Lane

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackle large blaze near Suffolk recycling centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Suffolk

Met Office

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Suffolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win against MK unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon