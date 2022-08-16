'My darling boy' - Mum's tribute to six-month-old baby who died after crash

Tributes have been paid to baby Harry Kiely, who was killed after a serious crash in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

A mother has paid a heartfelt tribute to her six-month-old baby who died after a serious crash in Clacton.

Harry Kiely, from the seaside town, was seriously injured following a crash involving two vehicles in Cherry Tree Avenue on Wednesday, July 13.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Harry's mother has paid tribute to him, saying her "life will never be the same".

She said: "My darling boy, you was taken far too soon, anyone who knows you and knows me will know how much you meant to me baby boy.

“Life will never be the same without you, mummy and all your family will forever have you in our hearts.

“I don’t understand how life can be so cruel, until we meet again my gorgeous little Haribo.

“Goodnight my boy.”

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Essex Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances around the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1121 of July 13.