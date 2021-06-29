New dog walking facility could increase traffic in village, claim neighbours

Published: 4:08 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM June 29, 2021

Plans for a dog exercising facility in Great Cornard have been submitted to the council - Credit: Google Earth

A bid to convert agricultural land into a dog walking and exercising facility have been met with objections from neighbours.

Residents of Great Cornard have filed their concerns over the application for the plot of land which is situated between Prospect Hill and Greys Hall Corner, claiming the plans will lead to an increase in traffic.

However, Suffolk Highways have stated they do not see the traffic to and from the site being a problem.

The proposal, which was submitted by planning agents Brooks Leney on behalf of the applicants has received almost 20 complaints online.

The majority of residents feel that the road leading up to the field does not have the capacity for extra traffic.

"The increase in traffic on a road which already struggles with current volumes of vehicles," one resident said.

You may also want to watch:

A Highways spokesman said: "We consider the proposal would not have a severe impact on the highway."

Some residents are also concerned over the proposed 1.8 metre high post and wire fence that would be erected to ensure all dogs remain safe whilst exercising.

One resident commented: "Barn Owls are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act and breed in the area when hunting. The fencing would pose a real collision hazard to them as they are flying low across that area."

There are however some residents that support the idea with one saying it is a "tremendous idea for dog owners in the area".