E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Old school building to be demolished as work is set to start on 79 homes and community centre project

PUBLISHED: 16:41 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 07 February 2020

This shows the layout of the development area on the former Howard Primary School site Picture: PEGASUS DESIGN

This shows the layout of the development area on the former Howard Primary School site Picture: PEGASUS DESIGN

PEGASUS DESIGN

A former school in Bury St Edmunds will soon be demolished to make way for nearly 80 new homes and a modern community centre.

This image includes councillor Paul Hopfensperger (far right) in front of the current Newbury Community Centre Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThis image includes councillor Paul Hopfensperger (far right) in front of the current Newbury Community Centre Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Details around the appearance, landscaping and layout of the development on the former Howard Community Primary School site on the Howard estate were approved by West Suffolk Council's planning committee on February 5.

Outline planning permission had already been granted for the Keepmoat Homes scheme for 79 homes and a new community centre incorporating a replacement Carousel Children's Centre.

The project is a partnership between the Newbury Community Association - which runs the current, outdated Newbury Community Centre - Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council.

READ MORE: This is what a new Suffolk housing development and community centre could look like

Keiran Wakley, pre-construction manager at Keepmoat Homes, said in a letter to residents that the firm planned to start getting the site in St Olaves Road ready this week (from February 3) including securing the area with fencing and demolishing the existing school buildings.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "These works will not impact on the operational functions of either the Newbury Community Centre or the Carousel Children's Centre and both will remain open throughout the duration of these works. Nor will there be any road closures."

These enabling works could begin before the reserved matters application was decided, and, now it has been rubber stamped, new building can start on the site.

Keepmoat anticipates the enabling works will last up to 12 weeks, taking place during normal working hours to minimise disturbance for residents.

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger, who represents the St Olaves ward where the development site is, said: "I am absolutely delighted after over eight years of hard work we are finally going to deliver a brand new, state-of-the-art £2million community centre for the people of the area. There will be nothing like this in the area so it will be really exciting for them."

The centre will incorporate the children's centre and social club and include two halls - one small and one large hall capable of being divided into two smaller halls - a community hub café, committee room, offices and associated uses. The proposals also allow for the future provision of changing facilities.

There would be parking provision for 62 vehicles, as well as covered cycle storage for up to 16 bicycles, covered secure buggy storage for up to 12 buggies, a covered smoking shelter, external seating and an outdoor play area for the children's centre.

The new homes would all be two storeys in a mix of detached, semi-detached and short terraced units including two-bed, three-bed and four-bed properties. A total of 23 two and three-bed houses would be affordable.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rubber-necking airman ‘thankful to be alive’ after causing A14 crash

Joshua Godin was busy looking at police dealing with an incident in the opposite carriageway Picture: JAMES BASS

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

How well has your child’s school performed in the latest GCSE league table for Suffolk?

Students at work at Debenham High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight charged following dawn raids in connection with county lines investigation

Eight people have been arrested following a series of dawn raids Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24