Social media reacts to Lambert’s derby day brawl

Do you think Paul Lambert deserved to be sent to the stands? Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

The Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has sparked a debate on social media after being sent to the stands during Ipswich Town’s derby day clash with rivals Norwich City.

Ipswich Town fans, and others that were watching the match on Sky Sports, have been discussing whether Lambert deserved the red card he got just before half time.

In footage taken by Sky Sports Lambert, who is on the outskirts of a larger brawl, can be seen gesturing at the Norwich bench. Obviously tempers were running high between Lambert and his former team. He managed Norwich between 2009 and 2012.

On the Ipswich Star Facebook page Lambert got praised for his actions. Treesa Carter posted and said she “loved” seeing Lambert getting angry, adding: “It was good to see some passion.”

Caroline Jayne Oliver said: “ Poor guy at least his passion towards the town shows.”

But not everyone agreed. “Utterly pathetic behaviour”, said Jess Clarke.

After the match Lambert told reporters he had no regrets about the flashpoint which led to him being shown a red card.

Posting on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page, Tina Nudd said: “As a manager he should not get involved, it was two other chaps having words he started it by pushing the wrong man.”

John Alexander said: “Maybe the Norwich guy said something in German not knowing that Paul Lambert used to play in Germany and probably speaks a bit of it.

“Still we lost though and there is every chance they will be in the Premier League next season although we can all pray they fall at the last hurdle!”

Kerrie Seeley posted: “Any normal human being would protect their family, the boys are Paul Lambert’s family.”

You can read Paul Lambert’s reaction to the dissapointing derby day result for Ipswich Town here.