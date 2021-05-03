Plans for 24 homes in Lavenham next to proposed retirement complex

Published: 7:00 PM May 3, 2021

Plans have been submitted for 24 homes off Brent Eleigh Road in Lavenham. - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

Plans have been submitted to build 24 homes on land in Lavenham, which would back onto a proposed retirement complex if given the go ahead.

Marden Homes Ltd has applied to Babergh District Council for planning permission to build 24 homes with associated access, parking and landscaping on the site to the west of Brent Eleigh Road, Lavenham.

The site is located on the south eastern side of the village and is currently an agricultural field and has several pedestrian access points.

The proposed site would be adjacent to McCarthy & Stone's retirement complex, which if approved would be built at the former Lavenham Press site off Water Street.

The company has acquired an interest in the Lavenham Press site on Water Street to redevelop it with high-quality retirement living accommodation, following the already planned relocation of the Lavenham Press.

In the coming weeks, McCarthy & Stone will be hosting a virtual exhibition for the wider community to view and comment on the scheme.

The Marden Homes application proposes to include 71 car parking spaces for the homes.

The application states that while presenting a sustainable opportunity to help meet local housing needs, the site also has a number of constraints that have been given detailed consideration.

These include existing trees and hedgerows, views to and from the west across the valley, the significance of the church and the view constraint from Shilling Street.

The application states: "The site should be brought forward to provide much needed high quality family housing which has been demonstrated as meeting sustainable development and is at the very heart of the NPPF’s presumption in favour of development."

The local area is predominately made up to one to two-storey properties, and the plans seek to follow this form.

The proposed scheme would see two-storey properties at the site entrance, and six single-storey bungalows are proposed to be located beyond the main open space.

The proposed site for the 24 homes in Lavenham, near the Lavenham Press site. - Credit: Google Maps

More detached and semi-detached two-storey units are also proposed, with single-storey garages also planned for 10 of the properties.

The plans will now be reviewed by Babergh District Council.