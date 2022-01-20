News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rescued Mariah and Carey recovering after A11 crash

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:51 PM January 20, 2022
Carey and Mariah are thriving after being rescued by Redwings Horse Sanctuary from a crash on the A11 in Suffolk.

Carey (left) and Mariah (right) are thriving after being rescued from a crash on the A11 in Suffolk. - Credit: Redwings

A pair of ponies that survived a crash on the A11 involving a car and lorry are thriving after being rescued.

Police were called to the A11 near Red Lodge on January 10 after three ponies escaped onto the road.

The mother of one of the rescued ponies died.

Officers moved the other animals to a nearby field.

After attempts to find the ponies' owners failed, officers handed them to Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Carey and Mariah are thriving after being rescued by Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Carey (left) and Mariah (right) are thriving after being rescued by Redwings. - Credit: Redwings

Named Mariah and Carey, the ponies arrived in poor condition.

Julie Harding, Redwings senior field officer, said: "These poor ponies were quite distressed, in particular Carey who lost her mother in the accident.

"Both were underweight, and had lice and scabby skin, which they’re now being treated for.

"However, they are doing really well and are very sweet."

Mariah, a mini-Shetland, is aged around two-years-old, and Carey, a cob cross filly, is around six-months-old.

Mariah, the Shetland pony, at Redwings Horse Sanctuary, after being rescued from the A11 in Suffolk.

Mariah was named after the lead police officer who attended the incident on the A11. - Credit: Redwings

Ms Harding added: "We named them after the lead police officer at the scene, who is called Mariah.

"We are very grateful to them for getting them off the road and to safety."

