Rescued Mariah and Carey recovering after A11 crash

A pair of ponies that survived a crash on the A11 involving a car and lorry are thriving after being rescued.

Police were called to the A11 near Red Lodge on January 10 after three ponies escaped onto the road.

The mother of one of the rescued ponies died.

Officers moved the other animals to a nearby field.

After attempts to find the ponies' owners failed, officers handed them to Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Named Mariah and Carey, the ponies arrived in poor condition.

Julie Harding, Redwings senior field officer, said: "These poor ponies were quite distressed, in particular Carey who lost her mother in the accident.

"Both were underweight, and had lice and scabby skin, which they’re now being treated for.

"However, they are doing really well and are very sweet."

Mariah, a mini-Shetland, is aged around two-years-old, and Carey, a cob cross filly, is around six-months-old.

Ms Harding added: "We named them after the lead police officer at the scene, who is called Mariah.

"We are very grateful to them for getting them off the road and to safety."