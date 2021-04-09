Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk pays tribute to 'remarkable' Prince Philip

Video

Published: 6:26 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 6:31 PM April 9, 2021

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk has paid tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh after his death aged 99, saying he spent his life "leading by example in encouraging and inspiring people across the generations".

Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Prince Philip sadly passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle, leading to tributes pouring in from all over Suffolk.

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, said there is a "profound sense of loss and sadness" at the news.

"Here in Suffolk, we join the incalculable numbers of people and organisations, across the Nation and the Commonwealth and indeed the whole world, all those whose lives he touched and who have reason to be grateful to this remarkable man, and who mourn his passing," she said.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has been at the heart of our national life for over 70 years.

"Decorated in war, he spent his life leading by example in encouraging and inspiring people across the generations to make the very best of themselves and to contribute to the wellbeing of Communities and Nation alike.

"Above all, we pay heartfelt tribute to the wonderful support he gave to Her Majesty The Queen, to whom we extend our deepest sympathy and remember in our prayers.

"He was a man of great personal faith and his life-long service and dedication to family, and this Nation, will be an enduring example to us all.

"Our memories of the Prince are very vivid in Suffolk, where he had great influence on the development of the Port of Felixstowe in particular, where he was a frequent visitor."