Public invited to opening of Hadleigh care home's Covid-19 memorial garden
People in Hadleigh are being invited to the opening of a care home's Covid-19 community memorial garden.
The garden at Hadleigh Nursing Home in Friars Road will be a permanent tribute to people from the town who died in the pandemic.
Data has shown Hadleigh was one of the worst-hit communities in the country for Covid deaths, and its care homes
were badly affected.
It was reported in March the town had lost 62 people to the disease over the year since March 2021.
Daya Thayan, chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare, which runs the home, will introduce guests representing a cross-section of the community.
The mayor of Hadleigh, Frank Minns, will be invited to speak, and families connected to Hadleigh Nursing Home and other local care homes will be among the invitees.
Jo Sheldrake, who has led a campaign for a memorial bench in Hadleigh and symbolically planted the garden's first lavender shrub, will be invited to unveil a plaque at the opening.
Mrs Sheldrake, whose father Eric Mee was among the early victims of the pandemic, said: “I am sure the garden will
be very much appreciated. People will love the setting and the peace and quiet.”
Guests will be offered champagne and canapes, and there will be music from a string quartet.
The opening will be held at 1pm on June 30, and you are asked to contact the home by calling 01473 372149 if you wish to attend.
Home manager Jan Seal said: "We would be delighted to arrange transport for anyone unable to get here on their own."
Booking will only be needed for the official opening, however. She added: "The garden is for the whole community, and, once it has been opened, we would invite people to come along whenever they wish.
"There will be no need to book a visit unless you would like us to provide complimentary afternoon tea.”
The garden has a pergola with seating and tables, a rockery and stone water feature, and log seating with the inscriptions: “As we sit, we remember” and “Let the sun shine through.”
There are plans to hold an annual remembrance event in future.