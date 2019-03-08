Gallery

Stargazers capture stunning pictures of pink moon

A stunning shot in Clacton of the pink moon Picture: STEPHEN JOHNSON Archant

Lunar fanatics experienced an early Easter treat last night with April’s full moon gracing the skies of Suffolk and Essex.

Did you see the Pink Moon? Picture: RHYS HIGGS Did you see the Pink Moon? Picture: RHYS HIGGS

Talented readers have sent in their images of last nights pink moon - it was captured in various places including Little Cornard, Sudbury and Clacton.

Despite its name the moon itself has no apparent colour change. The full moon is named after the time of year pink phlox wildflowers bloom in North America rather than the colour of the moon itself.

The phenomenon is particularly significant as it is used to set the date for Easter.

Easter Sunday always follows the first full moon after the spring equinox.

Stunning pink moon Picture: MATT BYHAM Stunning pink moon Picture: MATT BYHAM

The lunar activity is also known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon depending on the part of the world, culture and landscape.

In 2019 there are 13 full moons with us already witnessing January's blood moon and February's snow moon.

The next date for our calenders is Saturday, May 18, where the fourth full moon will arise.

The Pink Moon in Little Conard taken by the Fitch family Picture: FITCH FAMILY The Pink Moon in Little Conard taken by the Fitch family Picture: FITCH FAMILY