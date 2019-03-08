Sunny

Stargazers capture stunning pictures of pink moon

PUBLISHED: 10:15 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 20 April 2019

A stunning shot in Clacton of the pink moon Picture: STEPHEN JOHNSON

A stunning shot in Clacton of the pink moon Picture: STEPHEN JOHNSON

Archant

Lunar fanatics experienced an early Easter treat last night with April’s full moon gracing the skies of Suffolk and Essex.

Did you see the Pink Moon? Picture: RHYS HIGGSDid you see the Pink Moon? Picture: RHYS HIGGS

Talented readers have sent in their images of last nights pink moon - it was captured in various places including Little Cornard, Sudbury and Clacton.

Despite its name the moon itself has no apparent colour change. The full moon is named after the time of year pink phlox wildflowers bloom in North America rather than the colour of the moon itself.

The phenomenon is particularly significant as it is used to set the date for Easter.

Easter Sunday always follows the first full moon after the spring equinox.

Stunning pink moon Picture: MATT BYHAMStunning pink moon Picture: MATT BYHAM

The lunar activity is also known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon depending on the part of the world, culture and landscape.

In 2019 there are 13 full moons with us already witnessing January's blood moon and February's snow moon.

See more: Readers pictures of the snow moon

The next date for our calenders is Saturday, May 18, where the fourth full moon will arise.

The Pink Moon in Little Conard taken by the Fitch family Picture: FITCH FAMILYThe Pink Moon in Little Conard taken by the Fitch family Picture: FITCH FAMILY

The Pink Moon in Little Conard taken by the Fitch family Picture: FITCH FAMILYThe Pink Moon in Little Conard taken by the Fitch family Picture: FITCH FAMILY

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

