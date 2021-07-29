Rise in the number of people admitted to Suffolk hospitals with Covid-19

Published: 7:50 PM July 29, 2021

There has been a significant rise in the amount of people admitted to Suffolk hospitals with Covid in the past week

A rise in the number of patients being admitted to Suffolk hospitals with coronavirus has been seen this week.

The number of people currently in hospital with Covid is 59 which is a significant rise from last week when the figure was 36.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which covers both Colchester and Ipswich hospital, had 50 patients being treated for coronavirus from July 11 to July 18.

This shows an increase of 66.7% compared to the previous seven days, when there were 30 patients receiving care.

There were four patients on a mechanical ventilation at the hospitals on Tuesday, July 27.

A further nine were being treated at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, none of which have needed support from a ventilator.

There has been one recorded death within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported in Ipswich.

No deaths have been recorded in West Suffolk within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus - there was one death the previous week.

Although there has been a rise in the number of people admitted to hospital, there has been a decline in the number of cases in both West Suffolk and Ipswich.

There were 334 confirmed cases in West Suffolk between July 23 and July , down a third compared to last week.

In Ipswich there was 314 positive cases which was down a quarter on the previous week.

Even though the number of cases are declining West Suffolk does have one of the highest Covid rates in the country according to government data.

The vaccination rollout, which has already proved a success in Suffolk is continuing to do well as people are still getting their Covid jab.

In Ipswich a total of 167,907 people have been vaccinated with 91,542 receiving their first dose and 76,365 having both doses of the jab.

West Suffolk has seen 221,674 people get their jab with 121,719 receiving their first and 99,955 having both doses.