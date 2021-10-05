Pumpkin patch opens near Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A pumpkin patch outside Bury St Edmunds has opened to visitors ahead of Halloween.
Blackthorpe Barn pumpkin patch on the Rougham Estate opened to the public on Saturday, October 2.
In the summer Blackthorpe Barn was a 'sea of yellow' as 88,000 sunflowers were growing next to the pumpkin patch.
But now, owners of the patch are reminding people to bring their wellies as the autumn weather starts to set in.
Food and drinks are available to visitors including tea, coffee, toasties, cakes and a selection of ice creams.
There is space for children to run around, with a sandpit and games for the family including noughts and crosses using baby pumpkins.
There will be pumpkin carving workshops on October 29, 30 and 31 and booking is essential for these.
The Blackthorpe Barn pumpkin patch is open each weekend from October 2 and daily from October 25, 9am-5pm and no booking is required.
The pumpkins cost between £1 and £6 depending on their size.
Dogs are allowed at the patch but must be kept on a short lead at all times.
There are plenty of other pumpkin patches in Suffolk and north Essex for people to visit before Halloween.