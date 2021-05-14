News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: Rude graffiti highlights 'huge' potholes

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 5:30 AM May 14, 2021   
Cllr Wendy Turner measuring the depth on the potholes on Fishwick Corner. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cllr Wendy Turner measuring the depth on the potholes on Fishwick Corner, Thurston - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rude graffiti has been painted around "huge and dangerous" potholes as frustration grows over a lack of urgent action.

Paintings of male genitalia have appeared at the potholes between the Fishwick Corner crossroads and the railway bridge in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Cllr Wendy Turner measuring the depth on the potholes on Fishwick Corner. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Residents are frustrated that "huge" potholes in Thurston have not yet been filled - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

No-one has owned up to the paintwork, but similar images appeared recently around potholes on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury. These holes were then fixed, leading people to speculate whether the graffiti sped up the repair work.

But a spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said while they would request the pothole graffiti in Thurston be removed, they are unable to repair the defects any sooner.

The potholes on Fishwick Corner towards Thurston are now so bad that people have resorted to inappro

The potholes on Fishwick Corner towards Thurston are now so bad that people have resorted to inappropriate graffiti around them - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Councillors in Thurston have said residents are getting "absolutely frustrated" the holes have not yet been filled.

We reported on May 3 that cars are swerving to avoid the potholes at Fishwick Corner, but Suffolk Highways said it could take up to six months to get them repaired.

The rude graffiti is understood to have appeared overnight on Saturday, May 8.

Green Party Cllr Wendy Turner , Thurston ward. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Green Party Cllr Wendy Turner , Thurston ward - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Wendy Turner, Mid Suffolk District Councillor for Thurston (Green Party), said: "In my opinion residents are getting extremely frustrated that no action has been taken to fill in these huge and dangerous potholes and have taken it upon themselves to bring more attention to them.  

"The situation is dire. I measured one pothole which was a meter in length and at least 15cm in depth, large enough to plant a small tree in.

"There is constant traffic on that section of road now that lockdown is pretty much over which is increasing the likelihood a fatal accident will occur. I just don’t understand why Highways won’t fill them in or at least mark them with yellow lines."

The potholes on Fishwick Corner towards Thurston are now so bad that people have resorted to inappro

Suffolk Highways have said they will request the graffiti is removed, but the potholes won't be fixed any sooner - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Penny Otton, Suffolk County Councillor for the area (Liberal Democrats), added: "The fact that people are prepared to do that just shows how absolutely frustrated they are.

"They need to change the system. Get these potholes done and done properly. They are a danger to road users, particularly cyclists."

She said the Conservative-run Suffolk County Council, which runs Suffolk Highways, "needs to get a grip with the problem with the state of the roads".

The Covid-19 pandemic has hampered repairs, but Suffolk Highways say they have brought in extra resource and will try to repair potholes as soon as they can.

Speaking about the Thurston potholes, the Suffolk Highways spokesperson said: "This location was inspected last week and currently the sizes have not changed, in order for the repairs to be escalated.

"The next safety inspection is not due until August, however we will attend again next week to review any outstanding reports from customers.

"All graffiti removal is carried out by the district and borough councils. Therefore, we will request the removal with Mid Suffolk District Council, however we are unable to repair the defects any sooner."

