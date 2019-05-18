Partly Cloudy

Quiz

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

18 May, 2019 - 07:49
School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Thousands of Suffolk and Essex pupils have endured Key Stage 2 SATs tests this week - now's your chance to see how you would do.

This quick quiz features questions taken from official SATs papers and tests your arithmetic, spelling and grammar.

Students in year 6 from across the UK have participated in reading, arithmetic, reasoning and spelling tests this week.

You may also want to watch:

They are not allowed calculators in the exams and must show their working to achieve top marks.

SATs exams are compulsory but have attracted criticism from some parents and teachers for being too harsh.

Last week, we reported on an entire class of pupils at a Suffolk primary school - they boycotted their exams, with parents arguing children should be learning more than just how to pass tests.

Fifteen parents at Bealings School, near Woodbridge, decided to take their children out of the exams - claiming their education is being ruined by over-testing.

You can read more about their decision here.

