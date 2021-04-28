Published: 5:01 PM April 28, 2021

Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s died in a medical emergency at an address in Saxmundham.

Officers were called to the address in Chapel Road at around 9.20am on Wednesday, April 28, after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

An ambulance, a first responder and air ambulance were also called, however the woman in her 70s was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police cordon remains in place and Suffolk Constabulary is continuing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A spokeswoman for the force said the woman's death remains unexplained and the next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 58 of April 28.