Is this your dog? Police look to reunite Labrador with owner

Officers at Suffolk police are hoping to reunite this log dog with her owners - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk officers are hoping to reunite a lost dog with her owner after she was found in the Benacre area.

Currently, officers have the golden Labrador in their care and have put out an appeal on social media to try and track down her owner.

In a tweet, Suffolk police said: "Suffolk Police are looking to trace the owner of a female dog found in the South Cove/Benacre area of Suffolk."

If you have any information which could help officers find her owner, please contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number 37/68706/21

On November 26, Mildenhall police put out an appeal to reunite a lost puppy with its owner after it was found in the Red Lodge area.

