Published: 2:40 PM July 19, 2021

The Shine a Light trail has won the Dora Love Prize - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Students at SET Saxmundham School have won a prize for their Holocaust awareness project.

The ‘Shine a Light’ Mask Trail was part of the school's entry to the Dora Love prize.

It saw 25 businesses in the town display masks that the students had designed which were inspired by the past, and shone a light on people who helped others in difficult situations including key workers.

The Dora Love Prize is an annual competition between schools in Essex, Suffolk, Kent and Cambridgeshire, held in honour of Dora Love who was a holocaust survivor.

Sarah Thompson, Higher Level Teaching Assistant, said: “From the initial start of the project, our students have thought about and taken this beyond anyone’s expectation.

“This project was also our way of thanking the local community for supporting others during the pandemic and enabled them to develop their own sense of responsibility”.