News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

Drone footage of 'magical' light and entertainment show at ruins

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:30 AM December 10, 2021
Spark! performing at IlluminAbbey at the abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Danielle Booden

Spark! performing at IlluminAbbey at the abbey gardens in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Danielle Booden

A spectacle of light, music and entertainment has drawn thousands of people into Bury St Edmunds' historic abbey gardens.

All 8,000 tickets were sold for the IlluminAbbey event, which ran over four evenings last week and was part of the Christmas programme in the town.

Corvus Angelicus performing at IlluminAbbey at the abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Danielle Boode

Corvus Angelicus performing at IlluminAbbey at the abbey gardens in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organised by West Suffolk Council, the "magical" event saw a 1km route illuminated "to celebrate the architectural magnificence, history and beauty of the gardens and ruins".

Along the way, there were performances from Corvus Angelicus stilt walkers, Juggling Inferno entertainers and high-impact drumming troupe Spark!

Spark! performing at IlluminAbbey at the abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Danielle Booden

Spark! performing at IlluminAbbey - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chris Reid, events officer for West Suffolk Council, said visitors were feeding back that they had enjoyed the show, adding some came from Ipswich and Norwich.

Juggling Inferno performing at IlluminAbbey at the abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Danielle Boode

Juggling Inferno performing at IlluminAbbey - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "It's the first time we have ever done anything like this; it's never been done in the Abbey Gardens before.

"As West Suffolk Council couldn't commit to the Christmas Fayre because of lockdown three - we need to start planning that more than 12 months in advance - we thought we would try and do something a bit different."

IlluminAbbey at the abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Danielle Booden

The light show in the abbey gardens, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said there would be an economic boost from the performers, production team and visitors spending their money in the town.

Most Read

  1. 1 Harris interested in Ipswich job as Blues consider former Cardiff and Millwall boss
  2. 2 Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident
  3. 3 Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence
  1. 4 Norwood returns to Town first-team as McGreal gives Burns injury update
  2. 5 Suffolk road left unfinished for months labelled 'obstacle course'
  3. 6 Man wielding machete and firearm arrested in Stowmarket
  4. 7 Mystery Christmas gift giver leaving presents on Elmswell doorsteps
  5. 8 A gentleman who lived for his family and loved to help others
  6. 9 Covid patient numbers in Suffolk hospitals falls for fifth week straight
  7. 10 Five players that could help change Town's fortunes at Wigan

The event, which began on December 2, was so popular organisers had to add a fourth night to release more tickets.

Spark! performing at IlluminAbbey at the abbey in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Danielle Booden

Spark! performing at IlluminAbbey - Credit: Danielle Booden

Troy Productions provided the drone footage.

Heritage
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer pushes Toto Nsiala away from angry Town fans.

Charlton Athletic vs Ipswich Town

'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers wearing masks in Ipswich.

Coronavirus

First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich council is collecting bins - but conditions are slowing down the crews.

Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know

Timothy Bradford

person
Two trees are currently blocking two Suffolk roads

Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon