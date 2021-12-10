Video
Drone footage of 'magical' light and entertainment show at ruins
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A spectacle of light, music and entertainment has drawn thousands of people into Bury St Edmunds' historic abbey gardens.
All 8,000 tickets were sold for the IlluminAbbey event, which ran over four evenings last week and was part of the Christmas programme in the town.
Organised by West Suffolk Council, the "magical" event saw a 1km route illuminated "to celebrate the architectural magnificence, history and beauty of the gardens and ruins".
Along the way, there were performances from Corvus Angelicus stilt walkers, Juggling Inferno entertainers and high-impact drumming troupe Spark!
Chris Reid, events officer for West Suffolk Council, said visitors were feeding back that they had enjoyed the show, adding some came from Ipswich and Norwich.
He said: "It's the first time we have ever done anything like this; it's never been done in the Abbey Gardens before.
"As West Suffolk Council couldn't commit to the Christmas Fayre because of lockdown three - we need to start planning that more than 12 months in advance - we thought we would try and do something a bit different."
He said there would be an economic boost from the performers, production team and visitors spending their money in the town.
The event, which began on December 2, was so popular organisers had to add a fourth night to release more tickets.
Troy Productions provided the drone footage.