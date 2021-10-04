What are the major issues surrounding Sizewell C?

Published: 4:30 PM October 4, 2021

As the Government looks set to ramp up its investment in nuclear energy we look at some of the major issues are surrounding the plans for the proposed Sizewell C station in Suffolk.

Wildlife

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Sizewell C's construction is the ecological importance of the surrounding area.

The proposed site sits close to the RSPB Minsmere nature reserve.

The RSPB and the Suffolk Wildlife Trust have long been opposed to the development because they say it will lead to a large loss of habitat for animals and could see millions of dead fish pumped into the sea each year.

EDF have always maintained that the power station would help biodiversity by helping to tackle climate change.

Last year it revealed plans to introduce fen meadows in Halesworth and Benhall to offset the impact of the power station.

Jobs

EDF says it is committed to recruiting at least a third of its workforce from the local area

Last year it revealed that 1,400 people had already registered their interest.

It has said previously that it is working with local training providers to ensure that people have the right skills with hundreds of apprenticeships also being offered.

Campaigners against the project have said that although jobs may be created they could be offset by the loss of jobs in other industries like tourism, while existing businesses would also suffer with traffic congestion and losing workers to Sizewell.

They also raise concerns about the amount of workers that would come in from outside the region.

Tourism

One of the most important industries to the Suffolk coast is tourism.

Leaders in the sector have said that Sizewell C's construction could lead to it being "significantly impacted" if the area of outstanding natural beauty characteristics are lost.

Disruption to access as well as transport and noise were also listed as being of concern at a recent public hearing.

EDF have previously said that they have worked "key organisations and local authorities" as well as Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation, Visit Suffolk and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to understand the local tourist economy and Sizewell C's potential effects.

It said that it would work with organisations to put appropriate mitigation measures are in place.



