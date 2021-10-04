News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

What are the major issues surrounding Sizewell C?

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM October 4, 2021   
Tourism, the environment and jobs are some of the key issues around Sizewell C

Tourism, the environment and jobs are some of the key issues around Sizewell C - Credit: EDF Energy/ Gregg Brown/ Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the Government looks set to ramp up its investment in nuclear energy we look at some of the major issues are surrounding the plans for the proposed Sizewell C station in Suffolk. 

Wildlife

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Sizewell C's construction is the ecological importance of the surrounding area. 

The proposed site sits close to the RSPB Minsmere nature reserve.

The RSPB and the Suffolk Wildlife Trust have long been opposed to the development because they say it will lead to a large loss of habitat for animals and could see millions of dead fish pumped into the sea each year. 

EDF have always maintained that the power station would help biodiversity by helping to tackle climate change. 

Last year it revealed plans to introduce fen meadows in Halesworth and Benhall to offset the impact of the power station. 

The Love Minsmere: The Live Event hoped to raise the profile of the area Picture: ARCHANT

RSPB Minsmere sits close to the proposed Sizewell C site - Credit: Gregg Brown

You may also want to watch:

Jobs 

EDF says it is committed to recruiting at least a third of its workforce from the local area

Last year it revealed that 1,400 people had already registered their interest. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks
  2. 2 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  3. 3 Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket
  1. 4 Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around Southwold
  2. 5 Early morning crash results in one person being arrested
  3. 6 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
  4. 7 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
  5. 8 5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week
  6. 9 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
  7. 10 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

It has said previously that it is working with local training providers to ensure that people have the right skills with hundreds of apprenticeships also being offered. 

Campaigners against the project have said that although jobs may be created they could be offset by the loss of jobs in other industries like tourism, while existing businesses would also suffer with traffic congestion and losing workers to Sizewell. 

They also raise concerns about the amount of workers that would come in from outside the region. 

Tourism 

One of the most important industries to the Suffolk coast is tourism. 

Leaders in the sector have said that Sizewell C's construction could lead to it being "significantly impacted" if the area of outstanding natural beauty characteristics are lost. 

Disruption to access as well as transport and noise were also listed as being of concern at a recent public hearing

EDF have previously said that they have worked "key organisations and local authorities" as well as Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation, Visit Suffolk and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to understand the local tourist economy and Sizewell C's potential effects. 

It said that it would work with organisations to put appropriate mitigation measures are in place.


Sizewell C
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lee Evans intercepts the ball at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham's Christmas fair is set to return this year after a Covid- hit 2020

Suffolk Live

7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon