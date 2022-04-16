Suffolk basks in sunshine as crowds flock to beach

Gallery

Callum Gale, Tasmin Humphrey, Tilly Davies, Miles Fowler enjoy the sunshine and a dip at Southwold beach. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Many people took advantage of the Easter bank holiday sunshine on Saturday, heading for the bustling seaside at Southwold.

With temperatures expected to reach highs of nearly 20 degrees, many people chose to take a visit to the beach at the east Suffolk town.

Jessica and Lily Cochrane on Southwold beach. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Julie and Oliver Beames with their pugs, Daisy, Betty and Ohbee. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families enjoy Easter sunshine Jessica and Lily Cochrane Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families enjoy Easter sunshine Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families and pets basked in the spring sunshine and there was a busy promenade throughout the day. Some even braved a dip in the sea!

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest has said that the rest of the pro-longed weekend is set to be dry and sunny before more "unsettled" weather arrives at the end of next week.

A number of four legged friends also enjoyed themselves at Southwold beach. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Crowds enjoy the Easter sunshine at Southwold. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families enjoy the Easter sunshine at Southwold. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Crowds enjoy the Easter sunshine at Southwold.

Forecaster Chris Bell has said temperatures may begin to cool off towards Easter Sunday, with clouds expected on Monday which is expected to make it the coolest day of the Easter bank holiday weekend, however inland temperatures are expected to hit the upper teens.

Alfie Adams enjoying the beach at Southwold.

Crowds enjoy the Easter sunshine at Southwold. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Southwold beach filled up as the sunshine brought crowds out on Easter bank holiday.

Mr Bell said: "Generally speaking, it will be a very nice Easter weekend. It does look as though it will be a bit more unsettled towards the end of next week."

Parts of the UK are expected to be warmer than Greece and Turkey as temperatures soar to 23C.

Delilah was among those enjoying the sunshine at Southwold. - Credit: Sonya Duncan