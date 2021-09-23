Art dealer's generous gift to SARS heroes
Medical emergency charity "heroes" have been gifted limited edition art prints to thank them for "risking their lives every day".
Art dealer John Brandler, from Brentwood-based Brandler Galleries, has donated copies of the limited edition print 'NHS Angel' by rising artist Rachel List to staff and clinicians with SARS (Suffolk Accident Rescue Service).
Mr Brandler is an exhibition partner to Moments, the "international level" art show on at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds until September 30.
NHS Angel is among the pieces on display, as well as work by Banksy, Damien Hirst and other contemporary artists.
Mr Brandler wanted to thank SARS for their work over the past 18 months, and particularly during the pandemic.
He said: "I specifically wanted to thank the individuals who are risking their lives every day by giving them something of lasting value.
"Rachel List is a very popular and rising star in the street art movement, and consequently these limited edition prints will significantly increase in value over time."
Moyse's Hall Museum said they were "very grateful" to Mr Brandler "for a wonderfully kind gesture".
Gina Saunders of SARS added: "It’s been a really challenging 18 months, so when John reached out to Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) to donate the NHS Angel posters to our volunteer clinicians as a way of thanks we were really touched.
"Our SARS volunteers have continued to give up their spare time to provide emergency medical care across Suffolk, alongside busy day jobs working for the NHS and East of England Ambulance Service - they are all unsung heroes.”
Artist Rachel List has recently created a mural at the Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds.
To book tickets for the Moments exhibition, which has now been seen by over 20,000 visitors, see here.