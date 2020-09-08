E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man slapped with £160 parking ticket for THREE minute stay – because daughter would not leave the car

PUBLISHED: 18:36 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 08 September 2020

The Stowmarket man was handed a parking ticket after visiting a Co-op supermarket (file photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Stowmarket man was handed a parking ticket after visiting a Co-op supermarket (file photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A key worker is facing a bill of £160 after being handed a ticket for parking outside a Co-op in Stowmarket - even though he was only in the store for THREE minutes.

A Stowmarket man has been left furious after his appeal against a parking charge notice was refused as his daughter did not get out of the car and enter the supermarket with him.

But National Parking Enforcement Ltd, who manage the car park on behalf of the Co-op, maintain the ticket was “correctly issued” and said signs in the area display the conditions of parking.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, parked his car with his six-year-old daughter inside in a parent and child space in front of the Co-op supermarket in Combs Lane, Stowmarket, on May 21.

As he stopped for ice cream, his daughter did not enter the supermarket with him - citing fears around catching coronavirus as her reason.

Several weeks later, National Parking Enforcement sent the man a parking charge notice of £100 as no child entered the supermarket with him.

MORE: Ipswich park and ride prepares to welcome back its passengers

Private firms can issue motorists tickets known as parking charge notices, though they are not legally enforceable.

You may also want to watch:

The charge was subsequently appealed with proof that the child was in the car, but the firm’s independent appeals service rejected the claim - and the man now faces paying out an increased sum of £160.

He said: “It was our first time out as a family during lockdown.

“My daughter didn’t want to get out of the car because of Covid - it’s as simple as that.

“I could not compel my child to exit the vehicle due to a global pandemic which, at the time, we were in the full midst of.”

A spokesman for National Parking Enforcement said: “As stated on the terms and conditions for parking are this site, vehicles parking in a parent and child bay must be accompanied out of the vehicle by a child 12 years old or less.

“We deem this parking charge notice has been correctly issued as the photographic evidence we hold on file show the passenger left the vehicle without being accompanied by a child.

“These bays are reserved for drivers that wish to manoeuvre their child out of their vehicle in a safe manner.

“If the child refused to leave the vehicle, the driver should have parked in a regular parking bay.”

MORE: Towns to see 70% of car park charges cut or frozen

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School hit by coronavirus outbreak will not fully re-open for two weeks - as 50 staff tested

Samuel Ward Academy, where a coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 120 pupils self-isolating Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Detectives get 12 extra hours to quiz teenager suspected of shooting boy, 15

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Izzie has half a metre of hair cut off to help two good causes

Izzie Carter, 16, after her charity haircut Picture: RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM

Man slapped with £160 parking ticket for THREE minute stay – because daughter would not leave the car

The Stowmarket man was handed a parking ticket after visiting a Co-op supermarket (file photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Explore East Anglia’s heritage with free family open days

Go behind the scenes at The Red House, Benjamin Britten's home at Aldeburgh during the Heritage Open Day weekends Photo: Philip Vile