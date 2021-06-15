News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of parents back mum's petition for splash park

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021   
Rachel Laws from Stowmarket at the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket

Rachel Laws, a mum of three from Stowmarket, has started a petition to get a splash park built on the Rec in Stowmarket - Credit: SUZANNE DAY

A Stowmarket mum has been "overjoyed" with the reaction to a petition she has launched to have a splash park built on the town's popular Recreation Ground. 

Mum of three Rachel Laws, 25, was encouraged to start the petition after receiving lots of support for her idea on Facebook where she said the splash park would be a "giant hit with the locals". 

Mrs Laws, who enjoys going on 'park crawls' in Suffolk with her family, says her children aged three, five and seven would love to have a splash park centrally located in Stowmarket.    

Rachel Laws sitting in front of the  Café on the Rec on Stowmarket Recreation Ground

Mrs Laws believes a new splash park in Stowmarket would benefit businesses in the town, including the Café on the Rec - pictured behind her - Credit: SUZANNE DAY

The petition, which was only started on Monday, already has more than 300 signatures and Mrs Laws is hoping to have at least 700 when she presents it to councillors in Stowmarket. 

Mrs Laws said: "Grandparents, mums and dads have all signed it.

You may also want to watch:

"They are happy someone is doing it because they are saying at the Ipswich splash parks there are often problems with parking.

"This one would be quite central and there are lots of parking options.

"It would benefit everyone here and it would keep everyone using all the local amenities." 

Aarene Kiddstanton from Ipswich has a splash in the popular Holywells Park water fountain

Aarene Kiddstanton from Ipswich cools down at a splash park at Holywells Park - Rachel Laws is petitioning for one to be built in Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Mrs Laws feels a splash park would fit in well next to the current busy play park on the Recreation Ground it would also attract even more customers to the Café on the Rec which opened in April.

She added: "I have been thinking about it for a couple of years, every summer we have the same thing where we have to travel outwards to do everything.

"There is not much in Stowmarket outdoors-wise.

"After the last lockdown I think it is much needed for children to be out and about socialising a bit more." 

Rachel Laws sitting on a swing at Stowmarket Recreation Ground in Suffolk

Mrs Laws has already had more than 280 signatures on her petition to have a splash park built next to the original playground on Stowmarket Recreation Ground - Credit: SUZANNE DAY

You can sign the petition for the Stowmarket splash park here on the change.org website. 

We will also be keeping you up to date with progress on the petition here in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group which is run by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. 

You can join the group here. 

Earlier this month it was confirmed that a new 'splashpad' is going to be built on Haverhill Recreation ground - click here to find out more. 

