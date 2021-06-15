Hundreds of parents back mum's petition for splash park
A Stowmarket mum has been "overjoyed" with the reaction to a petition she has launched to have a splash park built on the town's popular Recreation Ground.
Mum of three Rachel Laws, 25, was encouraged to start the petition after receiving lots of support for her idea on Facebook where she said the splash park would be a "giant hit with the locals".
Mrs Laws, who enjoys going on 'park crawls' in Suffolk with her family, says her children aged three, five and seven would love to have a splash park centrally located in Stowmarket.
The petition, which was only started on Monday, already has more than 300 signatures and Mrs Laws is hoping to have at least 700 when she presents it to councillors in Stowmarket.
Mrs Laws said: "Grandparents, mums and dads have all signed it.
"They are happy someone is doing it because they are saying at the Ipswich splash parks there are often problems with parking.
"This one would be quite central and there are lots of parking options.
"It would benefit everyone here and it would keep everyone using all the local amenities."
Mrs Laws feels a splash park would fit in well next to the current busy play park on the Recreation Ground it would also attract even more customers to the Café on the Rec which opened in April.
She added: "I have been thinking about it for a couple of years, every summer we have the same thing where we have to travel outwards to do everything.
"There is not much in Stowmarket outdoors-wise.
"After the last lockdown I think it is much needed for children to be out and about socialising a bit more."
You can sign the petition for the Stowmarket splash park here on the change.org website.
We will also be keeping you up to date with progress on the petition here in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group which is run by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.
