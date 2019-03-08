E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Decision made on Stowupland High School sixth form plans

PUBLISHED: 18:31 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:29 29 October 2019

Stowupland High School has had its bid for a standalone sixth form approved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowupland High School has had its bid for a standalone sixth form approved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals for a new standalone sixth form block at a Suffolk high school have been approved, which will help the school meet soaring demand for places.

The sideview of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTSThe sideview of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

Stowupland High School, part of the John Milton Academy Trust, lodged plans for a new sixth form which would feature four new classrooms, media suite, performing arts studio, kitchen and common room.

According to the school, it has an admission intake of 185 pupils which Suffolk County Council said needed to be increased to 210 to meet demand.

The new sixth form will enable the number of sixth form students to increase from 185 to 200, but primarily would open up space in the main school to enable the number of students aged 11-16 to rise from 925 to 1050.

Despite concerns over traffic impact on Stowupland, Suffolk County Council's development and regulation committee unanimously approved the plans on Tuesday morning.

Karen Grimes, John Milton Academy Trust chief executive here with students in 2015, said it represented an exciting new chapter for the school. Picture: ARCHANTKaren Grimes, John Milton Academy Trust chief executive here with students in 2015, said it represented an exciting new chapter for the school. Picture: ARCHANT

Karen Grimes, chief executive of the John Milton Academy Trust, said: "The trust is delighted that councillors unanimously approved plans to develop a dedicated, purpose-built, post-16 centre at Stowupland High School.

"We worked hard to ensure that our proposals were innovative, detailed and well-considered.

You may also want to watch:

"We fully acknowledge the concerns of local residents about the potential for increased traffic.

The location of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTSThe location of the new sixth form centre at Stowupland High School. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

"We are confident that we have built safeguards into our plans. Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor the situation carefully.

"This opens up an exciting chapter for post-16 learners and the local community.

"We look forward to a bright future that fulfils the trust's vision of ambition, aspiration and excellence for all."

Stowupland Parish Council had objected to the proposals, because of concerns surrounding traffic volumes through the village and around the school's entrance, as well as parking provision.

Councillor Sally Reeves, parish council chairman said: "Despite the benefits to students this may bring, the parish council have to continue to object because not enough consideration has been given to traffic considerations in the village."

The school's proposals include a new coach parking area, as well as a new cycle and footpath link and 57-space car park.

It is expected to create an additional 12 full time jobs.

A timeline for when work will begin has not yet been laid out.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Two people injured after car flips following collision

The aftermath of the crash after a car flipped 'on its side' on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Two people injured after car flips following collision

The aftermath of the crash after a car flipped 'on its side' on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk politicians ready for Christmas election as Commons backs poll

The result of the vote is announced in the House of Commons. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor /PA Wire

Third arrest made in connection with stabbing

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Businessman killed in A14 lorry collision died by suicide, inquest concludes

The accident happened on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four tree festivals to get you in the Christmas spirit

Elsie and Olivia Moores and Lexie and Taylor Owen enjoying the 2018 Sudbury Christmas Tree Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at the new mini golf course coming to Alton Water

Alton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists