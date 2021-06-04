Village's burst main pipe repaired in early hours after road floods

Published: 7:28 AM June 4, 2021

Bentley Lane in Stutton was flooded by the burst main - Credit: Chris Baines

Anglian Water has said it has repaired a burst main in Stutton after one of the village's roads flooded on Thursday evening.

The issue was first reported shortly before 9pm in Bentley Lane.

Anglian Water apologised to neighbours for the inconvenience and said contractors had been sent to repair the pipe.

Anglian Water contractors repair the damaged pipe - Credit: Chris Baines

An update on the firm's website posted shortly before 4am on Friday confirmed the work had been completed.

Anglian Water said: "Even thought the water is back it may look a little cloudy or discoloured, but if you run your tap for a few minutes it should clear.

"We're really sorry for any inconvenience we've caused by this interruption."