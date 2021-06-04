News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village's burst main pipe repaired in early hours after road floods

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:28 AM June 4, 2021   
Bentley Lane in Stutton has been completely flooded by the burst main

Bentley Lane in Stutton was flooded by the burst main - Credit: Chris Baines

Anglian Water has said it has repaired a burst main in Stutton after one of the village's roads flooded on Thursday evening.

The issue was first reported shortly before 9pm in Bentley Lane.

Anglian Water apologised to neighbours for the inconvenience and said contractors had been sent to repair the pipe.

Anglian Water engineers are on site now in Stutton to repair the burst main

Anglian Water contractors repair the damaged pipe - Credit: Chris Baines

An update on the firm's website posted shortly before 4am on Friday confirmed the work had been completed.

Anglian Water said: "Even thought the water is back it may look a little cloudy or discoloured, but if you run your tap for a few minutes it should clear.

"We're really sorry for any inconvenience we've caused by this interruption."

Suffolk

