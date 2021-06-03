News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
People may be without water until 1am while burst main is repaired

Holly Hume

Published: 9:39 PM June 3, 2021    Updated: 9:47 PM June 3, 2021
Bentley Lane in Stutton has been completely flooded by the burst main

Bentley Lane in Stutton has been completely flooded by the burst main

Residents in Stutton may have low water pressure or no water at all after a main burst this evening and repairs are expected to last into the early hours of tomorrow.

The issue was first reported just before 9pm this evening in Bentley Lane where a burst water main has flooded the road.

Anglian Water engineers are on site now in Stutton to repair the burst main

Anglian Water engineers are on site now in Stutton to repair the burst main

Anglian Water issued a statement saying: "We're really sorry but some customers in Stutton may have low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped."

Supplies are expected to be restored by 1am tomorrow but the website will continue to be updated throughout the evening. 

The areas affected in Stutton by the burst water main

The areas affected in Stutton by the burst water main

The Anglian Water website can be checked here to see if your area is affected.

