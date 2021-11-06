AFC Sudbury and Colchester United release statements condemning abuse

Colchester United and AFC Sudbury have both condemned abuse after their FA Cup game last night - Credit: Richard Blaxall

Colchester United and AFC Sudbury have both released statements condemning abuse towards players after alleged racial abuse during their FA Cup game last night.

The statements come after the FA said it will be investigating alleged racist abuse shouted by a fan at one of the Colchester United players.

During the game, which was televised live on BBC Two, a comment was made towards United's goalkeeper Shamal George.

However, AFC Sudbury have since confirmed they do not believe that the comment made by the supporter contained any racial element.

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said: "AFC Sudbury would like to confirm that, following extensive analysis from BBC Sound engineers who managed to isolate the incident on audio, that the alleged 'racist abuse' did NOT in fact contain any racial element.

"It is however clearly abusive in nature and the club will deal with this is the strongest possible manner.

"We would like to publicly state that AFC Sudbury condemns abuse of ANY kind and any visitor to the club who uses language or behaviour of this kind will be banned indefinitely from the football club.

"We are proud of our reputation as a family community club and know that anybody associated with AFC Sudbury in whatever capacity will join in this condemnation."

A statement on Colchester United's website reads: "Discussions have taken place, and will continue to take place, between the two clubs and with the help of the BBC footage, we will hopefully identity the supporter or supporters responsible and this matter will be investigated fully by all relevant authorities.

"Any abuse whatsoever is totally unacceptable, and it is hoped that anyone who is found to have been abusive to Shamal will be identified and punished to the full letter of the law, and that the full weight of any football sanctions can be imposed.

"As a club, Colchester United will not tolerate or accept abuse of any nature, and are absolutely sure and convinced that AFC Sudbury hold the same views and values and will seek to find the person/persons responsible.

"We will assist them in any way we can to bring anyone found guilty of abuse to justice."

Colchester United won last night's game 4-0.