Suffolk actress Helen McCrory dies following cancer battle

Published: 5:16 PM April 16, 2021

Damian Lewis with his wife Helen McCrory, who has died win cancer - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

James Bond actress Helen McCrory, who lived in Suffolk with her husband Damian Lewis, has died aged 52.

McCrory, who lived near Sudbury and was suffering from cancer, passed away surrounded by friends and family at home.

Lewis confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, which said: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory, who had two children, was best known for her roles in Skyfall, the Harry Potter film series and Peaky Blinders.

The couple launched a campaign to feed NHS staff at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.