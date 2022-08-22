Gallery
Amazing pictures captured as Red Arrows fly over Suffolk
- Credit: Robbie Cook
The famous Red Arrows were spotted soaring through Suffolk skies yesterday.
The iconic RAF aerobatics team were spotted flying over Sudbury by Robbie Cook at about 7.50pm on Sunday.
They were on their way back to their base after attending the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow.
Mr Cook, who captured the incredible pictures, said: "This was an amazing experience for me and I am really pleased to have photographs of the Red Arrows to keep.
"I knew the Red Arrows were flying over Sudbury that evening but had no idea I would get such a clear view of them where I was.
"I am incredibly fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time."
The Red Arrows were also spotted flying over Walsham-Le-Willows at about 8pm last night.
Mick Mansfield was lucky enough to capture the jets on his camera.
In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
If you capture any pictures of the Red Arrows send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery