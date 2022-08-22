News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Amazing pictures captured as Red Arrows fly over Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:38 AM August 22, 2022
The iconic Red Arrows were spotted flying over Suffolk at the weekend

The iconic Red Arrows were spotted flying over Suffolk at the weekend - Credit: Robbie Cook

The famous Red Arrows were spotted soaring through Suffolk skies yesterday. 

The iconic RAF aerobatics team were spotted flying over Sudbury by Robbie Cook at about 7.50pm on Sunday.

They were on their way back to their base after attending the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow. 

The display team were on their way back to base after attending the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow on Sunday

The display team were on their way back to base after attending the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow on Sunday - Credit: Robbie Cook

The Red Arrows wowed people last night

The Red Arrows wowed people last night - Credit: Mick Mansfield

Mr Cook, who captured the incredible pictures, said: "This was an amazing experience for me and I am really pleased to have photographs of the Red Arrows to keep.

"I knew the Red Arrows were flying over Sudbury that evening but had no idea I would get such a clear view of them where I was.

The planes were spotted over Sudbury

The planes were spotted over Sudbury - Credit: Robbie Cook

The iconic Red Arrows

The iconic Red Arrows - Credit: Mick Mansfield

"I am incredibly fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time."

The Red Arrows were also spotted flying over Walsham-Le-Willows at about 8pm last night. 

The Red Arrows were also pictured above Walsham-Le-Willows last night

The Red Arrows were also pictured above Walsham-Le-Willows last night - Credit: Mick Mansfield

The jets soaring through Suffolk skies

The jets soaring through Suffolk skies - Credit: Mick Mansfield

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village
  2. 2 Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure
  3. 3 11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk
  1. 4 A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock
  2. 5 7 great pubs with outdoor seating by the Suffolk coast
  3. 6 Incredible picture of Milky Way captured near Suffolk coast
  4. 7 Ipswich still top, Pigott nets, Posh spice - League One round-up
  5. 8 GALLERY: The best pictures from Framlingham Country Show
  6. 9 North Stander: Have we found our 20-goal striker? Maybe...
  7. 10 Cyclist injured in town centre crash

Mick Mansfield was lucky enough to capture the jets on his camera. 

In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

If you capture any pictures of the Red Arrows send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

George and son Freddie Gittus pig farm in Brandon PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

West Suffolk pig farmer reluctantly decides to sell herd after torrid year

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this summer

Suffolk Live News

Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cineworld at Cardinal Park, Ipswich, could be at risk after the chain reported a loss of �1.3bn in t

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon