Amazing pictures captured as Red Arrows fly over Suffolk

The iconic Red Arrows were spotted flying over Suffolk at the weekend - Credit: Robbie Cook

The famous Red Arrows were spotted soaring through Suffolk skies yesterday.

The iconic RAF aerobatics team were spotted flying over Sudbury by Robbie Cook at about 7.50pm on Sunday.

They were on their way back to their base after attending the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow.

The display team were on their way back to base after attending the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow on Sunday - Credit: Robbie Cook

The Red Arrows wowed people last night - Credit: Mick Mansfield

Mr Cook, who captured the incredible pictures, said: "This was an amazing experience for me and I am really pleased to have photographs of the Red Arrows to keep.

"I knew the Red Arrows were flying over Sudbury that evening but had no idea I would get such a clear view of them where I was.

The planes were spotted over Sudbury - Credit: Robbie Cook

The iconic Red Arrows - Credit: Mick Mansfield

"I am incredibly fortunate to have been in the right place at the right time."

The Red Arrows were also spotted flying over Walsham-Le-Willows at about 8pm last night.

The Red Arrows were also pictured above Walsham-Le-Willows last night - Credit: Mick Mansfield

The jets soaring through Suffolk skies - Credit: Mick Mansfield

Mick Mansfield was lucky enough to capture the jets on his camera.

In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

