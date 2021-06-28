Gallery

Published: 6:33 PM June 28, 2021

Bury St Edmunds based artist Elizabeth Pamment with Heath Rosselli (right), Mrs Rosselli helped organise The Worlington Movement's exhibition at All Saints Church in the village at the weekend - Credit: Heath Rosselli

A group of artists from Suffolk showcased their lockdown masterpieces at an exhibition at All Saints Church in Worlington this weekend.

One of the artists who organised the exhibition, Heath Rosselli, said that art has been a "lifeline" for members of The Worlington Movement over the past 15 months.

Mrs Rosselli, who has previously had her portraits displayed in the National Gallery, said: "Over the many months when we have all been shut away at home and not able to see our families and friends, collectively we have found painting to be an incredible therapy."

All Saints Church in Worlington hosted the art exhibition organised by the Worlington Movement - money raised from refreshment went to the church which has missed out on donations during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Heath Rosselli

Heath Rosselli, pictured in the centre, was on hand to welcome art lovers to the Worlington Movement exhibition and discussed her painting of an ICU doctor during the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Heath Rosselli

She added: "Some have found that painting beautiful scenes, both imagined and real, has been a way to lift the spirits out of the huge anxieties created by Covid.

"Meanwhile others have focused on painting portraits of loved ones, or exploring one's deepest feelings about a situation."

Beautiful paintings created in lockdown were on display at All Saints Church in Worlington at the weekend - Credit: Heath Rosselli

Portrait artist Heath Rosselli said the Worlington Movement exhibition at the weekend was a success - Credit: Heath Rosselli

Mrs Rosselli said the exhibition was a "success" and it wasn't all about the adults work, local children also got to display the oil paintings they had been working on during lockdown.

Find out more about a summer of exhibitions ahead for Suffolk, here.

Art enthusiasts in Suffolk enjoyed the exhibition at the weekend - Credit: Heath Rosselli











