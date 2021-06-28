Gallery
Art was a 'lifeline' for these Suffolk artists during lockdown
- Credit: Heath Rosselli
A group of artists from Suffolk showcased their lockdown masterpieces at an exhibition at All Saints Church in Worlington this weekend.
One of the artists who organised the exhibition, Heath Rosselli, said that art has been a "lifeline" for members of The Worlington Movement over the past 15 months.
Mrs Rosselli, who has previously had her portraits displayed in the National Gallery, said: "Over the many months when we have all been shut away at home and not able to see our families and friends, collectively we have found painting to be an incredible therapy."
She added: "Some have found that painting beautiful scenes, both imagined and real, has been a way to lift the spirits out of the huge anxieties created by Covid.
"Meanwhile others have focused on painting portraits of loved ones, or exploring one's deepest feelings about a situation."
Mrs Rosselli said the exhibition was a "success" and it wasn't all about the adults work, local children also got to display the oil paintings they had been working on during lockdown.
