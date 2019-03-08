Sunny

‘Just come home’ – Mum of missing teen pleads for his safe return

PUBLISHED: 13:46 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 05 April 2019

Jamie Stevens (left) and Freddie Taylor (right) are believed to be in the Braintree area of Essex Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Jamie Stevens (left) and Freddie Taylor (right) are believed to be in the Braintree area of Essex Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

The mother of a Felixstowe teenager who is believed to be missing with another boy from Bury St Edmunds has appealed for her son to come home.

Angela Stevens, mother of 14-year-old Jamie, said she was “still worrying” about her son, who was last seen at Bury St Edmunds train station at 10am on April 1.

Jamie, from Felixstowe, is thought to be with 15-year-old Freddie Taylor, another missing boy from Bury St Edmunds.

It was initially believed the pair may be together in London, but they are now thought to be in the Braintree area of Essex. They also have links to Tiverton in Devon and Yeovil in Somerset.

Appealing for her son to “just come home,” Ms Stevens said she had “no idea” why he had disappeared.

“It is worrying for any parent knowing their children are out there,” she said.

“There is nothing you can do – when you haven’t got a location, the thing is, you just don’t know what’s out there.

“You just don’t know what’s behind those doors.”

Jamie is described as 5ft 7-8in tall, with short to shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Nike top, a black NorthFace gilet, a black hooded top and a pair of black Nike trainers.

Freddie was last seen at 3.30pm on April 1.

The 15-year-old is described as white and 5ft 11in tall, with ginger hair.

He is believed to be wearing a grey Boss tracksuit and a black North Face gilet with black trainers.

Officers are concerned for their welfare, and are asking anyone who may have seen them, or who has any information regarding their whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101.

