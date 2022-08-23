News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man reported missing two months ago now wanted in criminal probe

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:40 AM August 23, 2022
Updated: 11:41 AM August 23, 2022
Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen more than two weeks ago and is now wanted by police

Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen more than two months ago and is now wanted by police - Credit: Suffolk police

A Suffolk man who was reported missing more than two months ago is now wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.

Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was reported missing in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday, June 15, three days after he was last seen. 

He told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, which is a 70-mile trip, but has not made any contact and did not have his mobile phone on him.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers want to speak to Thacker, aged 30, in connection with investigations into criminal offences."

He has been described as white, 6ft tall, of heavy build, with short dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

