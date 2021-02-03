Suffolk claps in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Gallery

Published: 6:57 PM February 3, 2021

Streets in Suffolk were lined with people clapping in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore this evening, after the hero passed away with Covid on Tuesday.

The 100-year-old was admitted to Bedford Hospital with pneumonia late last week, where he was then diagnosed with coronavirus and died a few days later.

His legacy of raising nearly £33million for NHS charities by walking around his garden will live on as a symbol of hope in the coronavirus pandemic, after inspiring many others to take on fundraising challenges.

The national clap took place this evening after prime minister Boris Johnson said: “We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.

“That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.”

Ipswich Town Football Club and Martlesham Primary School have shared tributes to the NHS hero, alongside West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock, Bury St Edmunds MP and health minister Jo Churchill and Jack Abbott, Suffolk county councillor for the Bridge division of Ipswich.

The House of Commons earlier observed a minute’s silence in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore and others who have lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said of Sir Tom: “His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation’s mood at the most difficult time.

“He exemplified the best of our values.”