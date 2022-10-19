Footbridge at Suffolk beauty spot officially reopens after years of closure

A footbridge at a Suffolk beauty spot has been officially reopened after being closed for two years.

Fen Bridge in the Dedham Vale has been a crossing on the Stour for centuries as part of the public footpath network and an earlier bridge was used by painter John Constable as part of his route to school.

The previous bridge, which had been in place since 1985, was removed in January after being closed in June 2020.

Heavy rainfall during Storm Barra in December delayed works to the Fen Bridge, which was closed to pedestrians and river traffic.

This is the second time the bridge has been replaced since its collapse in the 1930s when £14,000 was spent to replace it in 1985, according to the East Bergholt Society.

An RAF Chinook helicopter during that time had to airlift the bridge into place.

The Fen Bridge has been reopened to members of the public - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The new 13-tonne, 23.7 metre-long bridge was lifted into place late September.

Works then took place to fix the bridge to the supports, modify the existing supports to suit the new bridge dimensions, and reconstruct the steps on the approaches.

The design life of the new bridge is 120 years and replaces the former timber beam bridge.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Ipswich, Operational Highways and Flooding, said: “This bridge is an incredibly important part of these communities and such a fantastic asset to this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The new Fen Bridge - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"I know those living locally and the many visitors to the area have missed being able to cross the bridge whilst it has been closed, so I am delighted that we have been able to fund, build and replace it.

“I want to thank all for their patience and cooperation whilst the route was out of action, and we look forward to seeing the new bridge used and enjoyed for years to come.”