News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Footbridge at Suffolk beauty spot officially reopens after years of closure

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:49 AM October 19, 2022
The Fen Bridge has officially been reopened 

The Fen Bridge has officially been reopened - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A footbridge at a Suffolk beauty spot has been officially reopened after being closed for two years. 

Fen Bridge in the Dedham Vale has been a crossing on the Stour for centuries as part of the public footpath network and an earlier bridge was used by painter John Constable as part of his route to school.

The previous bridge, which had been in place since 1985, was removed in January after being closed in June 2020. 

Heavy rainfall during Storm Barra in December delayed works to the Fen Bridge, which was closed to pedestrians and river traffic.

This is the second time the bridge has been replaced since its collapse in the 1930s when £14,000 was spent to replace it in 1985, according to the East Bergholt Society. 

An RAF Chinook helicopter during that time had to airlift the bridge into place.

The Fen Bridge has been reopened to members of the public

The Fen Bridge has been reopened to members of the public - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The new 13-tonne, 23.7 metre-long bridge was lifted into place late September. 

Works then took place to fix the bridge to the supports, modify the existing supports to suit the new bridge dimensions, and reconstruct the steps on the approaches.

The design life of the new bridge is 120 years and replaces the former timber beam bridge. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 loss at Cambridge unfolded
  2. 2 Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea
  3. 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in east Suffolk town
  1. 4 Suffolk woman arrested after milk poured over M&S employees during protest
  2. 5 Suffolk pub named among best places in the UK for a Sunday lunch
  3. 6 Man arrested after stabbing in east Suffolk town
  4. 7 Cannabis baking mum and twins sons sentenced
  5. 8 Suffolk bakery's 'special night' after scooping prestigious national award
  6. 9 'He's done nothing wrong' - Pert on Edwards' red card at Cambridge
  7. 10 Major search for swimmer launched after 'unattended pile of clothing' found

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Ipswich, Operational Highways and Flooding, said: “This bridge is an incredibly important part of these communities and such a fantastic asset to this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The new Fen Bridge

The new Fen Bridge - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"I know those living locally and the many visitors to the area have missed being able to cross the bridge whilst it has been closed, so I am delighted that we have been able to fund, build and replace it.

“I want to thank all for their patience and cooperation whilst the route was out of action, and we look forward to seeing the new bridge used and enjoyed for years to come.”

Suffolk County Council
Suffolk
East Bergholt News

Don't Miss

Center Parcs

Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A seventies band from Mildenhall recently reunited with four of their members

Music

Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member

Dolly Carter

person
Framlingham Christmas Charity Market on Market Hill Jackie Frost and Sarah Goring

Christmas

9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A number of emergency services were called to the incident in Great Waldingfield

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Father charged with murder of mother and her 12-year-old daughter

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon