Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge this morning - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge blaze which broke out in a derelict building.

Emergency services were first called to Turnpike Road in Red Lodge yesterday, September 10, at about 6.15pm.

Teams from Ipswich East, Debenham, Stowmarket, Nayland, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were sent to the scene.

Teams battled the blaze overnight - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

As of 9.45am this morning, September 11, four appliances remained at the scene.

The fire broke out at a derelict building - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

At the time of the incident, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a road closure had been put in place while crews fought to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service fought through the night to extinguish the blaze - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the incident but it is not yet known whether there were any people involved.

Last night, electricity to the affected property had to be isolated by the UK Power Networks, causing some disruption in the area.

A 'stop' call has not yet been put in place.