Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:04 AM September 11, 2022
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge this morning

Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge blaze which broke out in a derelict building.

Emergency services were first called to Turnpike Road in Red Lodge yesterday, September 10, at about 6.15pm.

Teams from Ipswich East, Debenham, Stowmarket, Nayland, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were sent to the scene.

As of 9.45am this morning, September 11, four appliances remained at the scene.

At the time of the incident, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a road closure had been put in place while crews fought to extinguish the blaze.

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the incident but it is not yet known whether there were any people involved.

Last night, electricity to the affected property had to be isolated by the UK Power Networks, causing some disruption in the area.

A 'stop' call has not yet been put in place.

