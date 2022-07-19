Fire crews called out over 50 times as sweltering temperatures continue

Firefighters have been called to over 50 incidents in Suffolk so far today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Firefighters in Suffolk were called to more than 50 incidents incidents as temperatures soared once again across the county.

As of 4.30pm today (July 19) fire crews across Suffolk were called to 55 incidents, which was a significant increase from yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called out to 33 fires in the open and are urging the public to follow fire safety advice when visiting parks and forests.

Firefighters were called to 33 fires in the open today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The spokeswoman added: "It’s really important that people avoid barbecues in public open spaces, especially on grass, and also dispose of their litter and cigarettes properly, as this can also pose a real fire risk.

"We were only called to one RTC today, which would suggest that the public are sticking to the safety guidance in place and only travelling if absolutely necessary."

One of the field fires that the fire service were called to attend today was a large grass fire in east Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the standing crop blaze off Marlesford Road, Campsea Ashe, just before 11.40am on Tuesday.

Local residents were asked to keep their windows and doors closed while the firefighters tackled the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Ravenswood - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Crews were also called to a large blaze near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to Fen Bight Circle opposite the park at about 7.50pm, after reports of a fire.

Police confirmed today that they are treating the blaze which nearly burnt nearly two hectares as suspected arson.

Brian Finnerty, NFU East Anglia spokesman, said: “The countryside was already tinder dry before this week’s record-breaking temperatures, which has made a serious situation worse, and we’re now seeing a worrying number of field and wildfires in Suffolk and Essex.

“The tiniest spark can start a fire so it’s vital everyone takes steps to minimise the risks. For farmers, this includes carrying out extra checks on farm machinery, regularly cleaning out dust and chaff from hot spots on combine harvesters, and making sure there is a plan in place in the event of a fire.

"We’re also urging people visiting the countryside not to use disposable barbecues, not to drop litter including bottles and not to discard cigarettes or matches."