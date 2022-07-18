News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk fire crews called out nearly 30 times as temperatures soar

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 6:04 PM July 18, 2022
Fire crews put out a serious field fire today in Rushmere.ES 24.8.12

Suffolk fire crews were called out nearly 30 times in one day as temperatures soared in the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews in Suffolk were called nearly 30 times in just one day as temperatures soared across the county.

On a day that saw record temperatures being set in Suffolk, Fire and Rescue crews had been called to attend 29 separate incidents by 5pm on Monday, July 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said the service had been called out to 13 field fires or fires in the open which was "a lot more than we'd see on a normal day".

Of the incidents attended, one of the biggest fires attended in the county was a field fire in Old Newton, with smoke being seen from drivers on the A14.

A total of five appliances from Princes Street, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were sent to the scene.

Despite the high number of fires, the council spokesman added: "We appear to have been called to fewer road traffic collisions than usual and this may be because people are sticking to the advice and not travelling unless necessary".

As part of the red weather warning issued by the Met Office, people were urged to only travel if necessary as the heat presents "population-wide adverse health effects" which can lead to "serious illness or danger to life".

With the high temperatures expected again tomorrow, the Met Office has warned of more travel disruption with road closures and rail cancellations likely. 

Across the border in Essex, crews were called to a large fire that broke out at a recycling centre near Braintree.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a serious fire at a recycling centre in Braintree

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a serious fire at a recycling centre in Braintree - Credit: John Parish

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the fire and local residents were instructed to keep windows and doors closed.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Changes to bin collections during next week's heatwave have been announced by some Suffolk councils.

Ipswich Borough Council

Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are in action against Crystal Palace this morning

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon