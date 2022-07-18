Suffolk fire crews called out nearly 30 times as temperatures soar

Suffolk fire crews were called out nearly 30 times in one day as temperatures soared in the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews in Suffolk were called nearly 30 times in just one day as temperatures soared across the county.

On a day that saw record temperatures being set in Suffolk, Fire and Rescue crews had been called to attend 29 separate incidents by 5pm on Monday, July 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said the service had been called out to 13 field fires or fires in the open which was "a lot more than we'd see on a normal day".

Of the incidents attended, one of the biggest fires attended in the county was a field fire in Old Newton, with smoke being seen from drivers on the A14.

A total of five appliances from Princes Street, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were sent to the scene.

Despite the high number of fires, the council spokesman added: "We appear to have been called to fewer road traffic collisions than usual and this may be because people are sticking to the advice and not travelling unless necessary".

As part of the red weather warning issued by the Met Office, people were urged to only travel if necessary as the heat presents "population-wide adverse health effects" which can lead to "serious illness or danger to life".

With the high temperatures expected again tomorrow, the Met Office has warned of more travel disruption with road closures and rail cancellations likely.

Across the border in Essex, crews were called to a large fire that broke out at a recycling centre near Braintree.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a serious fire at a recycling centre in Braintree - Credit: John Parish

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the fire and local residents were instructed to keep windows and doors closed.