Firefighters tackle field and combine harvester fire

Published: 3:25 PM September 7, 2021

Crews have been tackling a field fire and combine harvester which has caught alight - Credit: Archant

Fire crews have been called to field fires and a combine harvester blaze, as Suffolk's recent spell of hot weather continues.

Crews were sent out to two separate incidents this afternoon.

They were first called to a combine harvester fire in a field near Bluegate Lane, Capel St Mary. Crews from the Ipswich East and Princes Street fire stations attended the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the fire just after 1.50pm today, Tuesday, September 7. A 'stop' was called on the fire just before 3pm that afternoon.

The cause of the fire and the extent of any injuries are not known.

Crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket were also called to a field fire in Chairfen Drove, West Row.

They received reports of the fire at around 2pm.

They arrived to find approximately one acre of was on fire but crews succeeded in extinguishing the fire just before 2.40pm.