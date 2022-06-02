News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stunning photo of Milky Way spotted over Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:49 PM June 2, 2022
The Milky Way was captured above Orford beach 

The Milky Way was captured above Orford beach - Credit: Jon Allard

An incredible photo of the Milky Way has been captured over a Suffolk beach. 

The phenomenon was spotted by Jon Allard, who takes lot of astronomical photos, above Orford beach yesterday, Tuesday, June 1. 

Jon Allard also captured a picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Jon Allard also captured a picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

He said: "I worked for twelve hours yesterday finishing at 10pm and noticed the skies were clear so grabbed my camera and headed to Orford Quay. 

"I arrived at about 11.30pm and set my camera up and the sky way so clear. 

"I am very happy with this image because the sky was so clear and even though I was tired I cracked on."

Jon Allard managed to capture the Milky Way above the Brightlingsea beach

Jon Allard managed to capture the Milky Way above the Orford beach

Mr Allard recently captured another stunning photo of the Milky Way above the Aldeburgh Scallop in April. 

He also got a picture of the Milky Way in Brightlingsea last month. 

An amateur astronomical photographer managed to capture the Milky Way above the beach at Brightlings

Jon Allard also captured the Milky Way above Brightlingsea beach - Credit: Jon Allard Photography


