Stunning photo of Milky Way spotted over Suffolk beach

An incredible photo of the Milky Way has been captured over a Suffolk beach.

The phenomenon was spotted by Jon Allard, who takes lot of astronomical photos, above Orford beach yesterday, Tuesday, June 1.

He said: "I worked for twelve hours yesterday finishing at 10pm and noticed the skies were clear so grabbed my camera and headed to Orford Quay.

"I arrived at about 11.30pm and set my camera up and the sky way so clear.

"I am very happy with this image because the sky was so clear and even though I was tired I cracked on."

Mr Allard recently captured another stunning photo of the Milky Way above the Aldeburgh Scallop in April.

He also got a picture of the Milky Way in Brightlingsea last month.

